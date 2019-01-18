Doping - WADA says has recovered doping data from Moscow lab

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday its inspection team had successfully recovered doping data from a Moscow laboratory.

WADA said in a statement that the information had now been transported out of Russia for authentication and detailed analysis.

