Doping - WADA says has recovered doping data from Moscow lab

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday its inspection team had successfully recovered doping data from a Moscow laboratory.

REUTERS: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday its inspection team had successfully recovered doping data from a Moscow laboratory.

WADA said in a statement that the information had now been transported out of Russia for authentication and detailed analysis.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)