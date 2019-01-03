Doping: Anything short of declaring Russia non-compliant 'a failure'- WADA committee

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's Athlete Committee said on Wednesday anything less than declaring Russia non-compliant would be a considered a failure now that a crucial deadline to hand over laboratory doping data has lapsed.

WADA had conditionally - and controversially - reinstated the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September along with a requirement that it hand over data and samples by Dec. 31.

But Russian authorities failed to provide access to the data and WADA's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) will now meet Jan. 14-15 to review the situation and make a recommendation to WADA's executive committee on how to proceed.

"We are extremely disappointed that the Dec. 31 deadline imposed on Russia by WADA has not been adhered to by the Russian authorities," the WADA Athlete Committee said in a statement.

"We now expect that following the process recommended by the CRC that Russia will be declared non-compliant. Only this action will be suitable and appropriate in the view of the athletes.

"Anything less will be considered a failure by WADA to act on behalf of clean athletes."

WADA also faced mounting pressure from national anti-doping organisations (NADOs), who on Wednesday said it is time to show that no nation is exempt from compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

That group of anti-doping organisations, including ones from the United States and Germany, called for an immediate review and recommendation from the CRC.

"We recognise RUSADA has been working with WADA in an effort to resolves these issues, but the conditions ... were unequivocal and without data there can be only one outcome," NADO Leaders said in a statement.

"The importance of this situation does not warrant providing a further two weeks for Russia to comply.

"With the interest of clean sport hanging in the balance, WADA must call for CRC to convene and consider this matter without further delay."

