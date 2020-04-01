Doping: WADA reinstates International Taekwondo Federation

The International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) was removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s non-compliant list, WADA said on Tuesday following a vote by its executive committee.

The ITF had been ruled non-compliant in October last year for failing to complete and submit a Code Compliance questionnaire.

WADA said in a statement that the ITF had addressed the problem and a "corrective action report" would be issued following a review.

WADA stressed that the federation will be advised that continued cooperation will be required in order to maintain its compliant status.

