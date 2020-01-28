Doris to make Ireland debut against Scotland in Six Nations Opener

REUTERS: Caelan Doris will make his international debut after he was named in head coach Andy Farrell's squad for their Six Nations opener against Scotland, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Tuesday.

Former Ireland under-20 captain Doris will line out at number eight on Saturday, having impressed for Leinster this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old will be joined in the back row by CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier.

The front row is made up of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadgh Furlong, with Iain Henderson and James Ryan named at lock.

Farrell is also likely to hand a debut to Ronan Kelleher, who was named on the bench as cover for hooker Herring.

Starting XV: 15-Jordan Larmour, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9-Conor Murray, 8-Caelan Doris, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-CJ Stander, 5-James Ryan, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rob Herring, 1-Cian Healy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Devin Toner, 20-Peter O’Mahony, 21-John Cooney, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Robbie Henshaw.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)