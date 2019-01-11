Dortmund agree price for Boca Junior teen defender Balerdi: Report

BERLIN: Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi in the current transfer window after reportedly agreeing a fee of 16 million euros (US$18.45m).

Germany's top-selling daily Bild reports that Dortmund's chief scout and a lawyer are in Argentina to finalise details with the 19-year-old Boca Juniors defender, who will be offered a contract until June 2023.

Advertisement

The clubs have agreed a transfer fee and the centre-back is expected to arrive in Dortmund at the end of next week for a medical.

Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said the German league leaders want to strengthen their defence to cover for Swiss centre back Manuel Akanji, who is sidelined long-term by injury, with the current transfer window to close in Germany at 1700 GMT on Jan 31.

Dortmund's scouting department is currently busy as they look to invest the £58 million (US$74m) made from selling US international Christian Pulisic - regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football - to Chelsea at the start of January.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Belgium winger Thorgan Hazard, 25, is also believed to be a target as he has yet to sign a contract extension to his current Gladbach deal which expires in 2020 and would reportedly cost Dortmund 42 million euros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bundesliga resumes the weekend after next with Dortmund, who hold a six-point lead in the table, travelling to fourth-placed RB Leipzig on Jan 19.