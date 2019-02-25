Dortmund back to winning ways by edging Leverkusen 3-2

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 to restore a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with their first league win in four matches as they snapped the visitors' four-game winning run.

The Ruhr valley club have 54 points with champions Bayern Munich on 51 after their 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Dortmund, who had not won in their previous five games in all competitions, started on the backfoot, with in-form Leverkusen having 75 percent possession in the first 15 minutes.

But the hosts scored when Dan-Axel Zagadou slotted in from close range as their first corner was floated into the box by Raphael Guerreiro.

Kevin Volland drew the visitors level in the 37th after a fine combination with Kai Havertz, but a minute later Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho sensationally volleyed home a deep cross from Abdou Diallo to put his side back into the lead.

Mario Goetze looked to have killed off the game when he gave Dortmund a two-goal cushion on the hour but Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah sneaked in at the far post to head home a free kick and revive their chances in the 74th.

Dortmund, who lost 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in their Champions League last 16, first leg earlier this month, managed to hold on for victory despite late Leverkusen pressure.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)