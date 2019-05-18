Dortmund beat Gladbach to finish second in Bundesliga race

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Saturday to finish the Bundesliga season in second place, two points behind champions Bayern Munich.

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Saturday to finish the Bundesliga season in second place, two points behind champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund, who had a nine-point lead over Bayern back in November before losing their momentum at start of 2019, scored on the stroke of halftime with Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus in the 54th.

Advertisement

But the win was not enough to carry them past Bayern, who crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to win their seventh straight league title with 78 points.

RB Leipzig also qualified for next season's Champions League by finishing third.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)