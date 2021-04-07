Dortmund confident of chances despite City defeat

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's late 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg may have stretched their winless run to three matches in all competitions but the Germans are confident of their chances in the return leg.

Phil Foden scored a last minute winner for the English side on Tuesday after Dortmund had equalised some six minutes from time but for scorer and captain Marco Reus, the tie is still wide open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Had we returned home with a 1-1 then everyone would have be satisfied," Reus said. "Now the feeling is not that good for us although we did a lot of things right."

Dortmund are playing a disappointing domestic Bundesliga campaign and could miss out on next season's Champions League after dropping seven points off fourth place following Saturday's 2-1 loss to direct rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

But success in Europe, especially against City, would go a long way towards rebuilding confidence in the team while also restoring ties with fans, fuming over top striker Erling Haaland's representatives meeting with several top European clubs, while the team struggles for form.

The Norwegian, who has bagged 21 league goals and another 10 in the Champions League this season but has failed to score in his last five games for club and country, is reportedly top of the transfer list for several major clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before his likely departure in the summer, though, Dortmund, who are in the German Cup last four, are desperate to finish the season strongly.

"Obviously this was a clear step forward for us," said Reus ahead of next week's return leg. "The chances to qualify are all there. We have to do it well in the return leg. It will be a huge challenge and a test at the highest level."

Dortmund have their work cut out for the return game, with coach Edin Terzic having praised City as the best team in the world, but the discipline, patience and persistence they showed earned them a crucial away goal.

It was also the first time City had conceded a goal in the competition since the opening group match back in October.

Advertisement

"We should be delivering such performances every three days," Reus said.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)