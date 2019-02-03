Dortmund draw at Frankfurt but increase lead at top

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday but increased the gap with second-place Bayern Munich to seven points after the champions' shock loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund initially looked impressed by Frankfurt's tough, physical game but that lasted for only 20 minutes.

The visitors put their foot on the gas and Marco Reus scored the lead after good early work from Raphael Guerreiro in the 22nd minute, also hitting the woodwork a little later.

In-form Luka Jovic drew the hosts level in the 36th and both teams had their share of chances in the second half.

The draw was still enough to lift Dortmund to 49 points, seven ahead of Bayern, who are stuck on 42 after their 3-1 defeat at Leverkusen.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, in action against Schalke 04 later on Saturday, are on 39.

