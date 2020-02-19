Dortmund make Can move from Juve permanent with contract to 2024

Borussia Dortmund have made midfielder Emre Can's loan move from Juventus permanent, agreeing on a contract to 2024, the German club said on Tuesday.

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund have made midfielder Emre Can's loan move from Juventus permanent, agreeing on a contract to 2024, the German club said on Tuesday.

Dortmund had signed the 26-year-old from the Italian champions in January on loan until June with the club paying one million euros (830,705 pounds) for the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Germans had also agreed to purchase the player for a fee which could rise as high as 25 million euros.

Can, who began his career with Bayern Munich before moving to Bayer Leverkusen and then Liverpool in 2014, is eager to nail down a starting place with Dortmund and earn a spot in Germany's Euro 2020 team.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)