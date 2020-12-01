Dortmund's Meunier out against Lazio, Guerreiro, Can doubtful

Borussia Dortmund will be without defender Thomas Meunier in their Champions League group game against visiting Lazio on Wednesday while fellow defender Emre Can and midfielder Raphael Guerreiro are doubtful, coach Lucien Favre said on Tuesday.

Dortmund, who lost 3-1 in Italy in October, can qualify with a draw or win for the knockout stage and are top of Group F on nine points, one ahead of Lazio and five in front of third-placed Club Brugge.

"Meunier will definitely not play," Favre told a news conference. "With Guerreiro we have to wait and see as he trained alone yesterday.

"Emre Can, we also have to see. I cannot say more. He got a knock on the ankle. At the moment it is difficult to say whether he can play. Very difficult."

Dortmund will advance if they avoid defeat by the Italians or if Brugge fail to beat bottom club Zenit St Petersburg. The Germans will secure top spot in the group with a win and a game to spare.

The Ruhr valley club will also be looking to bounce back from their shock home loss to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday that dropped them to fourth place.

"It happened and we cannot change this. We have to look ahead. Now it is the Champions League and no longer the Bundesliga," Favre said.

"We lost 3-1 in the game against Lazio. Since then we have corrected things. We lead the group and we want to continue like that. We know Lazio are a dangerous team but we want to qualify."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)