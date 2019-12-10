Dortmund's Witsel out until new year with facial injury

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has undergone an operation after suffering a facial injury at home and has been ruled out of action until next year, manager Lucien Favre has said.

The 30-year-old Belgium international was hospitalised after falling at home, Favre told reporters ahead of Dortmund's Champions League clash against Slavia Prague later on Tuesday.

"He won't be able to play for the rest of the year ... It's a shame for him and us, he's an important player. Hopefully he is back as soon as possible," he said.

Dortmund said in a statement on their website https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/Witsel-out-injured-until-Christmas that the operation was a success and Witsel had returned home to recover.

Witsel has made 18 appearances in the Champions League and Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals.

Dortmund are third in Champions League Group F, level on seven points with second-placed Inter Milan and four behind group leaders Barcelona.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)