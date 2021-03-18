Dortmund sign promising French teenager Coulibaly from PSG

REUTERS: Borussia Dortmund have signed teenage defender Soumaila Coulibaly from French champions Paris St-Germain on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old centre back, who is a PSG academy product and has yet to play at senior level, will join Dortmund for the 2021-22 campaign.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to play for such a traditional club in the future. I'm grateful for the training I enjoyed at PSG," France under-18 player Coulibaly said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/News/Uebersicht/Borussia-Dortmund-verpflichtet-Soumaila-Coulibaly on Dortmund's website.

"But I think this move is now the best step for me. I had offers from other clubs, but when I spoke to the BVB officials, I knew straight away that this was the right club for me. I can't wait to get started."

Coulibaly has regularly trained with PSG's senior squad and is recovering from a knee injury sustained in February.

