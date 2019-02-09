Dortmund top-scorer Reus in fitness race to face Spurs

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund playmaker and top scorer Marco Reus could miss next week's Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur with a thigh injury, the Bundesliga leaders revealed Friday (Feb 8).

Reus has already been ruled out of Saturday's home league match against Hoffenheim, the final tune-up before playing Tottenham at Wembley next Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, first leg tie.

Reus has scored 17 goals, setting up 11 more this season in all competitions, and director of sport Michael Zorc says "we will decide at the start of the week" whether he can face Spurs.

The 29-year-old injured his thigh after scoring in Tuesday's German Cup defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

Illness has also taken a toll with head coach Lucien Favre, who has the flu, unlikely to be on the bench against Hoffenheim as Dortmund start the weekend with a seven-point lead in the table.

Zorc says he hopes either first-choice goalkeeper Roman Burki or his back-up Marwin Hitz will be fit to face Hoffenheim.

The pair missed the home defeat to Bremen with illness, leaving reserve team keeper Eric Oelschlaegel to make his Dortmund debut.

"We have good reason to hope that both goalkeepers will be fit to play," said Zorc.