Dortmund waste three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Hoffenheim

BERLIN: Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund inexplicably surrendered a three-goal lead in the second half to draw 3-3 against Hoffenheim on Saturday after completely dominating for more than an hour.

The league leaders have only themselves to blame after Jadon Sancho, in the absence of Dortmund captain Marco Reus, took control of Dortmund's game in the first half, firing in for the lead and slicing through the hapless Hoffenheim defence at will.

The England international then set up Mario Goetze for Dortmund's second goal before combining with Goetze to set up Rapahel Guerreiro for an easy tap-in in the 66th.

Sancho almost got a second goal in the 75th but his low shot hit the post and bounced clear before the hosts stepped off the gas, allowing Ishak Belfodil to cut the deficit in the 75th.

Pavel Kaderabek then rose over his marker to head in with seven minutes left and set up a nervous finale.

The visitors' memorable comeback was complete when Belfodil headed in a free kick in the 87th.

With champions Bayern Munich in second place on 42 and in action against Schalke 04 later on Saturday, Dortmund, who face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Round of 16 later this month, are top on 50 points.

Borussia Moenchengladbach, dropped to third place on goal difference behind Bayern after their 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin.

