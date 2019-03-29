Double injury blow for Spurs ahead of Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Eric Dier and Serge Aurier for Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool, manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Dier suffered a groin injury in England's 5-0 win over Czech Republic last week and was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's squad for their visit to Montenegro.

"He (Dier) has been ruled out. It's not a big issue but he needs to recover from the problem he suffered against the Czech Republic with the national team," Pochettino told a news conference on Friday.

"One week, 10, days, two weeks. We'll see how it is going to improve. He was running today but we need to wait for the evolution (of the injury).

"Him, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier are going to be out for the weekend."

Midfielder Winks is continuing on-field rehabilitation after a groin injury, while right back Aurier is currently undergoing assessment after sustaining a hamstring problem on international duty with Ivory Coast.

Third-placed Spurs are facing a battle to hang on to a top-four Premier League spot, having suffered three defeats in their last four matches.

Pochettino believes the international break came at the wrong time for his players, who are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to redeem themselves.

"It's a bad thing because after the defeat against Southampton, the last feeling is not good and three weeks without competing becomes a little bit boring," the manager added.

"But that is the situation, we need to accept it and we cannot change that. I'm happy that we are going to compete Sunday and we are going to start a very busy period until the end. I am happy when we are competing."

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool are looking to preserve their Premier League lead and stay unbeaten at home this season, while Spurs are chasing a first win at Anfield since May 2011.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)