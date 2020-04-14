Double World Cup winner Steyn returns to Bloemfontein roots

BLOEMFONTEIN: Double World Cup winner Frans Steyn is moving home to South Africa to play for the Free State Cheetahs, the Bloemfontein-based team announced on Monday.

It is a return to his roots for the 32-year-old, who was part of South Africa's World Cup winning teams in 2007 and 2019 but has never played for a Free State outfit since leaving school in Bloemfontein.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steyn signed a two-year contract after four seasons at Montpellier in France. He moves on July 1, the Cheetahs said in a statement.

His previous teams include the Sharks in Super Rugby; Racing Metro in France and Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

Steyn has won 67 caps since his Springbok debut while still a teenager.

The Cheetahs, who were dropped from Super Rugby three years ago, play in the PRO-14 competition, suspended since last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Further to the signing of Frans Steyn, the majority of the players will remain with the Cheetahs for the following season,” a club statement added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)