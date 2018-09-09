Dovizioso wins San Marino GP for Ducati

Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the San Marino Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday while reigning world champion Marc Marquez finished second to increase his MotoGP championship lead to 67 points.

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy: Italian Andrea Dovizioso won the San Marino Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday while reigning world champion Marc Marquez finished second to increase his MotoGP championship lead to 67 points.

Local favourite Valentino Rossi managed only a distant seventh for Yamaha and lost second place overall to Dovizioso who now has 154 points to Spaniard Marquez's 221 with six races remaining. Rossi has 151.

Advertisement

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo, who had started on pole position at the Marco Simoncelli circuit on Italy's Adriatic coast, crashed out on the penultimate lap while heading for a Ducati one-two finish.

That lifted Britain's Cal Crutchlow to third as the leading non-factory finisher on an LCR-Honda.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)