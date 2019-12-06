Doyle sets record for wins by a female jockey in Britain

REUTERS: Hollie Doyle broke the record for most victories by a female jockey in a calendar year in Britain as the 23-year-old sealed her 107th win at Southwell Racecourse on Thursday.

Lambourn-based Doyle, riding the David Barron-trained Class Clown, won the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Nursery Handicap to surpass the previous record set by Josephine Gordon in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The landmark win came shortly after Doyle became only the third female jockey to claim 100 wins in a calendar year alongside Gordon and Hayley Turner.

She achieved that feat on The Perfect Crown at Chelmsford last month.

"I set out to ride as many winners as I could this year so to achieve a new British record for female jockeys is satisfying and a wonderful way to end 2019," Sky Sports quoted Doyle as telling the sport's promotional body Great British Racing.

"The fact that it was only two years ago that Josie set the last record is really positive and goes to show women are being given more rides every year."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)