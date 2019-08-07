DR Congo coach Ibenge quits after disappointing Cup of Nations

Democratic Republic of Congo coach Florent Ibenge added his name to the list of post-Africa Cup of Nations departures when he announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the job.

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo coach Florent Ibenge added his name to the list of post-Africa Cup of Nations departures when he announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the job.

Ibenge, 57, had an usually long five-year tenure in charge of the Congolese side but his position looked tenuous after they suffered a shock defeat by rookies Madagascar on penalties in the last 16 of the tournament in Egypt last month.

He was in charge at three successive Nations Cup finals, taking third place in 2015 and reaching the last eight in 2017.

“When I began the job it was never my intention to stay for too long,” Ibenge told reporters.

He doubled up his role with that of coaching Kinshasa giants AS Vita Club, who he has taken to the African Champions League final, and where he will stay.

The casualty list after the Cup of Nations, which Algeria won last month, now stands at 10 of the 24 coaches.

