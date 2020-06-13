Dramatic finale as Valencia denied by 10-man Levante
REUTERS: Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga after the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.
Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot kick to cancel out Rodrigo's opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games.
The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.
Earlier, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 on the second day of play in La Liga after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis.
