Dramatic finale as Valencia denied by 10-man Levante

REUTERS: Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante in La Liga after the visitors levelled eight minutes into stoppage time with a VAR-awarded penalty on Friday.

Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot kick to cancel out Rodrigo's opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games.

The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.

Earlier, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 on the second day of play in La Liga after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis.

