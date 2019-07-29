Draw for African preliminaries for 2022 World Cup
CAIRO: The draw for the first round of African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup was made in Cairo on Monday:
Ethiopia v Lesotho
Somalia v Zimbabwe
Eritrea v Namibia
Burundi v Tanzania
Djibouti v Eswatini
Botswana v Malawi
Gambia v Angola
Liberia v Sierra Leone
Mauritius v Mozambique
Sao Tome & Principe v Guinea Bissau
South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea
Comoros Islands v Togo
Chad v Sudan
Seychelles v Rwanda
The ties will be played over two legs in September. The team mentioned first plays at home in the opening leg.
The 14 winners will join the continent's top-ranked 26 sides, who have been exempted from the initial round of qualifiers, in the next draw to be held on a date still to be decided.
Those 40 teams will then be split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.
The 10 winners of those groups will then be drawn against each other in home-and-away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to Qatar 2022.
All Africa's 54 member countries are entered.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)