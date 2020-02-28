Draw for Europa League last-16
Draw for the Europa League last-16 on Friday (first named team plays first leg at home):
Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen
Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan v Getafe
Sevilla v AS Roma
Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel
LASK v Manchester United
The ties will be played on March 12 and 19.
