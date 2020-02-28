Draw for Europa League last-16

Draw for the Europa League last-16 on Friday (first named team plays first leg at home):

Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 draw - Nyon, Switzerland - February 28, 2020 General view of the big screen showing the results of the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United

The ties will be played on March 12 and 19.

