Draw for Europa League last-16

Draw for the Europa League last-16 on Friday (first named team plays first leg at home):

Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v AS Roma

Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel

LASK v Manchester United

The ties will be played on March 12 and 19.

