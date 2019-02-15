Draw for the Davis Cup Finals
REUTERS: Full draw for the revamped Davis Cup Finals which will be staged at Madrid's La Caja Magica from Nov 18-24.
Group A: France, Serbia, Japan
Group B: Croatia, Spain, Russia
Group C: Argentina, Germany, Chile
Group D: Belgium, Australia, Colombia
Group E: Britain, Kazakhstan, Netherlands
Group F: United States, Italy, Canada
The six group winners plus the two second-placed teams with the best records based on percentage of sets won (followed by games won), will qualify for the quarter-finals.
