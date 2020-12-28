Draw with West Brom feels like defeat, says Liverpool's Klopp

REUTERS: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion felt like a defeat and that his players were angry at missing the opportunity to go five points clear in the Premier League.

Liverpool were on course to take all three points at Anfield after Sadio Mane put them ahead on 12 minutes but Semi Ajayi's late header denied them the victory.

Klopp said he expected a more disciplined performance from Liverpool, who are three points clear of Everton, in Wednesday's game at Newcastle United, their final match of the year.

"It does (feel like a defeat), but we have a point more than before so that's completely fine," Klopp told reporters.

"The boys are more angry than anything else because they know it wasn't perfect but that's it ... now we have to play the next game in three days.

"We have to be disciplined as well, in a different way. We have to do both, being offensive, active, creative and defend... In the end, we drew a Premier League game, that can happen."

Liverpool are already missing defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries and could be without Joel Matip for the trip to St James' Park after he sustained an adductor issue.

"Joel is injured and it's not the first time a centre half is injured," added Klopp. "It's of course not good, especially now as he was in a really good shape again, but we can't change that. We just have to accept it and carry on."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford)