Dredge hole-in-one worth considerably more than other aces

There were two more hole-in-ones at the Scottish Open on Friday, making it four in two rounds, but one was worth considerably more than the others.

Bradley Dredge drove off with a new BMW X7 valued at nearly 100,000 pounds, thanks to his ace at the 203-yard 17th hole at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The other three aces, by Trevor Immelman and Kalle Samooja on Thursday and Stuart Manley on Friday, came at the 15th, where no vehicle was on offer.

Dredge's shot landed about 10 yards in front of the flag and rolled right into the middle of the cup.

The effort helped him to an eight-under-par 63, though the Welshman was still a long way back, eight strokes from the halfway lead, shared by Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Slattery and Erik van Rooyen.

The 46-year-old Dredge is a two-times winner on the European Tour.

