Goalkeeper takes a drink, lets in goal in German second division match

MUNICH, Germany: Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken had a match to forget after he conceded a bizarre goal during his side's match against Ingolstadt on Saturday (Feb 24).

In the 17th minute of the second division fixture, Flekken had an extraordinary lapse in concentration while play was ongoing with his team ahead 1-0.

As their opponents launched a high ball into the Duisburg half, Flekken inexplicably turned his back on the game and appeared to take a drink from his water bottle.

Flekken turned in time to see Ingolstadt forward Stefan Kutschke prod the ball into an unguarded net.

He was left frozen in a half-crouch as his opponents celebrated the equaliser.



Despite the unfortunate mishap, Duisburg's Borys Tashchy scored from the penalty spot in the 66th minute, ultimately winning the game 2-1 to save his goalkeeper's blushes.



