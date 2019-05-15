Dumoulin to start fifth stage despite knee injury

Tom Dumoulin will start the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia despite an injury to his left knee sustained in a crash on Tuesday, Team Sunweb said on Wednesday.

The Dutchman, a winner in 2017 and one of the favourites to win the three-week race, hit the ground in a massive pile-up about six km from the line in a 235-km ride from Orbetello won by Ecuador's Richard Carapaz.

"After his crash yesterday, @tom_dumoulin will start stage 5 today," Team Sunweb said on their website.

"He has been cleared to race by the team's medical staff, but still suffering with his knee. He will give it his best shot and see what the day brings."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)