Dunne grabs narrow first-round lead in Turkey

REUTERS: Irishman Paul Dunne carved out a one-shot lead on seven under par after carding a bogey-free 64 on the first day's play at the Turkish Airlines Open on Thursday.

Defending champion Justin Rose, 2016 winner Thorbjorn Olesen of Norway and three-times major winner Padraig Harrington are in a three-way tie for second place at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort.

Starting his round on the back nine, Dunne opened with consecutive birdies and gained three more strokes to turn in 32.

He added two more birdies on the front nine to take the outright clubhouse lead.

"I just haven't been hitting the ball very well ... I just scrambled for par for three months, really,” said Dunne, who has not made the top 10 at a tournament since April's China Open.

"It's nice to see a bit of form, post a good score and get a bogey-free round on the card. The holes I needed to hit a good shot on, I stepped up and hit a really straight one."

Rose made a spectacular start with an eagle on the fourth hole, following up with an 18-foot putt to birdie the next.

He sunk an eight-footer on the eighth to turn in 30 and gained two more strokes on the back nine.

Fellow Englishman Lee Westwood was part of a seven-strong group tied in third place, including another former world number one Martyn Kamer.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)