Durable Brunt targets fab-400 for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt is eager to extend his 11-year stay at the Premier League club as he targets 400 appearances for the Baggies.

The Northern Ireland international joined West Brom in 2007 and has featured in 364 matches, helping the club twice earn promotion to the top-flight in 2008 and 2010.

West Brom have maintained their Premier League status for the past seven seasons but are on course for relegation to the Championship (second tier) as they sit bottom of the table after winning just three of 28 games in the current campaign.

"If I ended up going past 400 games that would be great because especially nowadays, with the turnover of players... setting that kind of number of appearances here would feel special," the 33-year-old told the Express and Star.

"I came here 10 years ago and I wanted to get in the team, I wanted to get promoted, I wanted to play in the Premier League and I wanted to play as many games as possible for the Albion.

"You don't think about records, or milestones in that way, but it's nice to achieve those things."

Brunt is on West Brom's top-25 all-time appearance list but is well behind club legend Tony Brown, who played in 720 games across all competitions for the West Midlands club from 1963-80.

West Brom are seven points adrift of safety after their 2-1 defeat by Huddersfield Town last weekend and will be eager to halt their slump when they travel to 10th-placed Watford on Saturday.

