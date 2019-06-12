Dutch battle nerves before getting the better of New Zealand

Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman did not hold back after her side laboured to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in their women's World Cup opener on Tuesday, slamming players for "strolling" through the match in Le Havre.

LE HAVRE, France: Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman did not hold back after her side laboured to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in their women's World Cup opener on Tuesday, slamming players for "strolling" through the match in Le Havre.

The European champions are among the favourites for the title but battled to break down a stubborn New Zealand defence, only securing victory when substitute Jill Roord headed home in stoppage time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were sloppy, our ball tempo was too slow and our positional play was not very good,” was her verdict.

“I saw too many of our players strolling.”

Dominique Bloodworth, who missed an easy first half chance, said the occasion got to her.

“It was the biggest game of my career. The first tournament where I have been in the starting line-up,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was really nervous, but that shouldn’t mean you drop your playing standard. But it happened. It was not good enough. Luckily it can only get better.”

Roord said she was delighted to score her first goal for the national team since 2017.

“It’s bizarre that I achieved it, in stoppage time too,"she added. "I’ve had such a long drought for the side and to now get a decisive goal in a World Cup match. It’s something I had hoped for, for so long.”

The Dutch next face Cameroon in Valenciennes on Saturday before rounding out Group E against Canada.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)