Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic
The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.
REUTERS: The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.
The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country's first since 1985.
"I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year," Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website. (www.dutchgp.com)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by David Goodman)