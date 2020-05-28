Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

REUTERS: The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country's first since 1985.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year," Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website. (www.dutchgp.com)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by David Goodman)