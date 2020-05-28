Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

Zandvoort circuit is renovated for the Formula 1 2020 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort
FILE PHOTO: Zandvoort circuit is renovated for the Formula 1 2020 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

REUTERS: The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country's first since 1985.

"I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year," Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website. (www.dutchgp.com)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

