Dutch Grand Prix back on F1 calendar after 35 years

The Dutch Grand Prix will return to the Zandvoort circuit in 2020 after a 35-year absence from the calendar, Formula One announced on Tuesday.

LONDON: The Dutch Grand Prix will return to the Zandvoort circuit in 2020 after a 35-year absence from the calendar, Formula One announced on Tuesday.

The race is sure to be well attended with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, 21, boasting a huge following as his country's most successful driver and Formula One's youngest ever race winner.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)