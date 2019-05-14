Dutch Grand Prix back on F1 calendar after 35 years

The Dutch Grand Prix will return to the Zandvoort circuit in 2020 after a 35-year absence from the calendar, Formula One announced on Tuesday.

The race is sure to be well attended with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, 21, boasting a huge following as his country's most successful driver and Formula One's youngest ever race winner.

