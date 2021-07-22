Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor, staff member test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO: Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as has a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday.

"I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games. This is the end of my career," Oogink said in a statement. The positive test means that both will have to quarantine for 10 days.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Graff)