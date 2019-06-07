Dutch reach Nations League final with extra-time win over England

Netherlands capitalised on two defensive mix-ups by England in extra-time to win their Nations League semi-final 3-1 on Thursday and reach the showpiece against Portugal on Sunday.

GUIMARAES, Portugal: Netherlands capitalised on two defensive mix-ups by England in extra-time to win their Nations League semi-final 3-1 on Thursday and reach the showpiece against Portugal on Sunday.

The Dutch went 2-1 ahead when England defender Kyle Walker turned the ball into his own net in the 97th minute after a mistake by team mate John Stones and Quincy Promes got the third in the 114th after England again gave the ball away at the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford had put England ahead with a penalty in the 32nd minute after a mistake by Matthijs De Ligt, who went from villain to hero by heading the equaliser in the 73rd.

Jesse Lingard thought he had scored for England in the 83rd minute but a VAR review showed he was just offside.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)