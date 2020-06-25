Dutch soccer stadiums to reopen for limited crowds after summer, PM Rutte says
AMSTERDAM: Soccer fans will be allowed in limited numbers at stadiums in the Netherlands after the summer, as long as they keep a safe distance and do not sing or yell, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.
It was part of a widespread easing of restrictive measures following a slowdown in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions, Rutte said.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Franklin Paul)