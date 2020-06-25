Dutch soccer stadiums to reopen for limited crowds after summer, PM Rutte says

Soccer fans will be allowed in limited numbers at stadiums in the Netherlands after the summer, as long as they keep a safe distance and do not sing or yell, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

AMSTERDAM: Soccer fans will be allowed in limited numbers at stadiums in the Netherlands after the summer, as long as they keep a safe distance and do not sing or yell, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

It was part of a widespread easing of restrictive measures following a slowdown in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions, Rutte said.

