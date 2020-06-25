Dutch soccer stadiums to reopen for limited crowds after summer, PM Rutte says

Dutch soccer stadiums to reopen for limited crowds after summer, PM Rutte says

Soccer fans will be allowed in limited numbers at stadiums in the Netherlands after the summer, as long as they keep a safe distance and do not sing or yell, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

EU leaders summit in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU's long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

It was part of a widespread easing of restrictive measures following a slowdown in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions, Rutte said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

