Dutch striker Janssen heads for Mexico after failing to shine with Spurs

LONDON: Dutch striker Vincent Janssen has agreed a deal to join Mexican club Monterrey after failing to make an impact during his three-year stint with Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.

"We have reached agreement with Mexican side C.F. Monterrey for the transfer of Vincent Janssen," the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Dutch media reported that the 25-year-old, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for around 17 million pounds in July 2016, has been snapped up by Monterrey for around US$7.81 million.

The Dutchman struggled to settle in London and made 42 appearances, scoring six goals as well as spending time on loan with Turkish club Fenerbahce.

