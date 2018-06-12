Dutch winger Kluivert to undergo medical at Roma

REUTERS: Ajax Amsterdam winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, is set to have a medical at AS Roma ahead of his expected transfer, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

"The 19-year-old, a full Netherlands international, touched down at the capital's Fiumicino Airport following a short flight," Roma said on their website along with a picture of Kluivert's arrival.

Kluivert scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances for Ajax last season and earned his first cap for the Netherlands in March. The player is expected to join Roma for a fee of 20 million euros (17.59 million pounds), Italian media have reported.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)