Dutchman Vorm returns to Spurs as goalkeeping cover

Tottenham Hotspur have re-signed Michel Vorm until the end of the season to provide additional goalkeeping cover with captain Hugo Lloris injured, the Premier League club said on Monday.

France international Lloris was ruled out until January after he dislocated his elbow in the 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Oct. 5 and free agent Vorm has returned to compete with Paulo Gazzaniga for a starting spot.

Dutchman Vorm, 35, joined Spurs in 2014 from Swansea City and made 47 appearances in all competitions in five seasons before leaving the Londoners in June at the end of his contract.

"I'm very pleased, happy to be back. It's easy in a way - nothing really changes... I've been here for five seasons so for me, it's just coming home," Vorm told the club's website https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2019/october/michel-vorm-returns.

"Obviously I'm not up to game fitness yet so in that part we need to improve a bit, but I feel good."

Tottenham have made a disappointing start to the season, losing three of their eight league matches to sit ninth in the table on 11 points. They also suffered a record 7-2 home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League stage.

