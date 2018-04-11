Dyche key to Burnley's success, says Lowton

Hanging on to manager Sean Dyche has been key to Burnley's success this season and the club are right to target a European spot, defender Matt Lowton has said.

REUTERS: Hanging on to manager Sean Dyche has been key to Burnley's success this season and the club are right to target a European spot, defender Matt Lowton has said.

Dyche has twice won promotion to the Premier League with Burnley and after his side secured survival with a 16th place finish last season he has guided them to seventh this year, which could be enough for a Europa League place if the FA Cup winners have already qualified for Europe.

Media reports linked the 46-year-old to the Everton hot seat earlier this season before he signed a new deal at Burnley, which runs until 2022.

"I'm sure he had offers to go various places after the job that he's done but he's stuck here and nothing has changed," Lowton told British media.

"Europe is a very realistic target," Lowton added. "The way we work, the lads are fit enough to handle it so there's no reason why we can't look forward to it."

Burnley, who have won their last four league games, could go nine points clear of eighth-place Leicester City with a win over them on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)