Dygert suffers massive crash in world championships time trial

American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.

UCI Road World Championships
Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - September 24, 2020 Chloe Dygert of the U.S. in action during the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

REUTERS: American favourite Chloe Dygert suffered a horrible crash in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, the defending champion, was setting the pace again and looked on course for gold on the 31.7km circuit at Imola, but lost control on a corner.

Dygert hit a barrier and tumbled over the top down a bank. Her team car immediately came to her aid.

It was unclear initially whether she was badly hurt.

