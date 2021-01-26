E-sports: F1 Pro Series champion Opmeer joins Mercedes from Alfa Romeo

LONDON: Reigning Formula One e-sports champion Jarno Opmeer has joined Mercedes from Alfa Romeo, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old will team up with fellow Dutchman Bono Huis and Spaniard Dani Moreno, who has moved from McLaren as 2020 rookie of the year.

Two times e-sports world champion Brendon Leigh recently departed for Ferrari.

Opmeer started out in real track racing, competing in Formula Four and Formula Renault before making his F1 e-sports debut in 2019.

"We have a very strong new driver line-up with Jarno, Dani and Bono and it underlines our ambitions in the world of e-sports," Mercedes F1 motorsport strategy director James Vowles said in a statement.

"We are here to compete at the front, in multiple disciplines and categories."



