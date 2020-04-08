E-sports: Super League Triathlon enlists top athletes to compete in Zwift Classics

REUTERS: Super League Triathlon has made a foray into the world of e-sports and enlisted leading athletes such as double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee and reigning Super League champion Vincent Luis to take part in the online Zwift Classics series.

Their squad will take on professional cycling teams like SEG Racing and Ribble-Weldtite on Zwift - an online racing platform where cyclists and runners can compete from the comfort of their homes via an exercise bike or a treadmill.

The squad also includes Dutch triathlete Rachel Klamer and Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt in a squad of 20 men and women who will take on professional cyclists in the virtual world.

"Super League's squad is a who's who of top triathletes and we believe that they can prove what we have always believed - that triathletes can bike as well as pro cyclists," Super League CEO Michael D'hulst said in a statement.

"We wanted to put this team together in order to raise the profile of triathlon and our athletes during this challenging time and to also show that our sport can bridge into the world of esports.

"I hope triathletes everywhere will be tuning in and cheering them on."

Five members of the squad will compete in Thursday's men's London International race which will be streamed online.

