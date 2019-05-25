Eagle puts early starter Blixt out front in Texas

Jonas Blixt soared into the lead with an eye-catching eagle at the 17th hole and held on for a one-stroke advantage over Kevin Na and Tony Finau after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.

REUTERS: Jonas Blixt soared into the lead with an eye-catching eagle at the 17th hole and held on for a one-stroke advantage over Kevin Na and Tony Finau after the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday.

Blixt holed out from 132 yards at the 17th to shoot a bogey-free six-under-par 64 before windy conditions hit Colonial Country Club.

Advertisement

A closing par left the Swede on nine-under 131 and gave him the 36-hole outright lead for the first time in 185 starts on the PGA Tour.

Na (62) and first-round leader Finau (68) shared second at eight-under 132.

Na, playing in the morning like Blixt, started off with an eagle at the first and added six birdies.

Finau finally provided some competition in the afternoon, despite increasing winds, with three birdies and a bogey in his last nine holes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini (66) held fourth at six-under with former champion Jordan Spieth (70) in a group of five at five under.

Spieth, often missing fairways, wound up with five bogeys before collecting birdies on two of his final three holes.

He also had a 50-foot birdie putt at the 10th and a 46-footer two holes later.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)