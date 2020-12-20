Early Sterling strike earns City 1-0 win at Southampton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Raheem Sterling scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

REUTERS: Raheem Sterling scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

After a spell of constant pressure, City broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's cross from the right wing found Sterling, who slotted the ball past Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Southampton threatened to equalise through James Ward-Prowse's set-piece deliveries but the hosts lacked a focal point in attack after striker Danny Ings was forced off with an injury just five minutes before halftime.

De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva saw opportunities go begging as City failed to add to the scoreline in the second half but the visitors were composed at the back to seal victory and move up to fifth in the league table.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)