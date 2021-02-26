Edwards named as first female president of the PCA

The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) elected former England captain Charlotte Edwards as their first female president on Thursday.

LONDON: The Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) elected former England captain Charlotte Edwards as their first female president on Thursday.

Edwards, 41, led England to World Cup success in 2009 and scored 10,000 runs across all formats in a playing career spanning two decades.

"I think the introduction of 41 new female members to the PCA has shown it’s the right time to have a female PCA President," she said in a statement.

"But I’m passionate about looking after the interests of the men’s game as well in order to help cricket thrive as a whole."

The PCA was founded in 1967 and represents past and present first class cricketers in England and Wales. Female players have been admitted as members since 2011.

Edwards takes over from former England captain Graham Gooch, who himself succeeded Andrew Flintoff in 2018.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)